Martin Scorsese says he was ‘tricked’ into making TikToks by daughter Francesca: ‘Didn’t know she was going to post it'

Martin Scorsese can claim to be a lot of things as he turns 81 today. The feats range from an Academy Award-winning filmmaker to a TikTok influencer, thanks to his 24-year-old daughter Francesca Scorsese. In a new interview with Los Angeles Times, Martin revealed that he actually didn't know that the TikTok videos his daughter made him do would be posted online, let alone go viral. (Also Read: Martin Scorsese interview: ‘Barbie and Oppenheimer’s success offers hope for a different cinema to emerge')

What Martin Scorsese said

Francesca and Martin Scorsese have been hailed as a 'dynamic TikTok duo'

Martin confessed that he was “tricked” into making TikToks by his daughter. “She says, ‘Everybody’s doing it. It’s a thing called TikTok.’ ‘All right. All right.’ I mean, the one we did with the dog, that was known," Scorsese said, referring to the viral TikTok video where he's seen casting his dog Oscar as his new muse after decades of working with Academy Award-winning actors like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I was just doing it in the other room with her. I don’t know what they’re going to do. They always have those iPhone cameras in their hands. You’re not aware. I honestly did not know she was going to post it," said Martin, referring to another viral TikTok video, where he's seen picking his favourite films.

Martin also said that while he is unaware of the reach and influence of his TikTok videos on Gen-Z, he can see that Francesca has a “good eye.” Francesca is also a budding actor and writer.

Martin's latest movie

Martin has directed a period drama in Killers of the Flower Moon, an adaptation of David Grann's book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. It stars both his longtime muses Leonardo and Robert, alongside Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and Brendan Fraser.

The Hindustan Times review of the film stated, “Scorsese manages to make David Grann's novel his own. His adaptation takes its sweet time to unfurl, inch by inch, yet it never feels indulgent or tokenistic. When the filmmaker pops up at the end to narrate the last page of the book, his moist eyes speak volumes of an epic painstakingly built and evocatively executed.”

