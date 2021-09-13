Marvel fans discover Ajay Devgn's Jigar, call it 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Vimal Packets'

Marvel fans are having a whale of a time poking fun at the 1992 Ajay Devgn film Jigar, particularly a scene in which the actor appears to be performing some sort of mystical martial arts, wearing large rings on his arms, much the like the character Shang-Chi. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Asian superhero recently debuted in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

A couple of humorous video mashups have been posted online. Filter Copy on Monday shared a video captioned “Coming soon at a Panvadi near you, IN 3D.” It showed Ajay Devgn in a scene from Jigar, shooting red liquid out of his hands. Going by the comments section, the video seemed to be taking a dig at the actor's endorsement of a pan masala brand.

“Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Vimal Packets,” one person joked in the comments section. “Vimal: legends of the ajay devgan,” commented another.

Previously, a mashup video showed visuals from Jigar cut to the audio track of the Shang-Chi teaser. “What if..? Shang-Chi was from our Bollywood universe. Our very own indian Shang-Chi Ajay Devgn. Hope you love this edit,” the description for the video read. The mashup was posted by a channel called Projekt-A Music.

Jigar, directed by Farouq Siddique and co-starring Karisma Kapoor, was said to be ‘inspired’ by the film Kickboxer.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung. The film released in India on September 3, and has so far grossed $250 million worldwide.