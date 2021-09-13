Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Marvel fans discover Ajay Devgn's Jigar, call it 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Vimal Packets'
hollywood

Marvel fans discover Ajay Devgn's Jigar, call it 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Vimal Packets'

Ajay Devgn did it before Marvel's Shang-Chi; at least that's what fans who've seen the film Jigar are saying. Watch humorous mashup videos here. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Before Shang-Chi, there was Ajay Devgn's Vimal.

Marvel fans are having a whale of a time poking fun at the 1992 Ajay Devgn film Jigar, particularly a scene in which the actor appears to be performing some sort of mystical martial arts, wearing large rings on his arms, much the like the character Shang-Chi. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Asian superhero recently debuted in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. 

A couple of humorous video mashups have been posted online. Filter Copy on Monday shared a video captioned “Coming soon at a Panvadi near you, IN 3D.” It showed Ajay Devgn in a scene from Jigar, shooting red liquid out of his hands. Going by the comments section, the video seemed to be taking a dig at the actor's endorsement of a pan masala brand.

RELATED STORIES

“Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Vimal Packets,” one person joked in the comments section. “Vimal: legends of the ajay devgan,” commented another. 

Previously, a mashup video showed visuals from Jigar cut to the audio track of the Shang-Chi teaser. “What if..? Shang-Chi was from our Bollywood universe. Our very own indian Shang-Chi Ajay Devgn. Hope you love this edit,” the description for the video read. The mashup was posted by a channel called Projekt-A Music.

Jigar, directed by Farouq Siddique and co-starring Karisma Kapoor, was said to be ‘inspired’ by the film Kickboxer. 

Also read: Ajay Devgn once confessed he disliked Kajol after their first meeting: 'I wasn't very keen to meet her after that'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung. The film released in India on September 3, and has so far grossed $250 million worldwide. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shang chi and the legend of the ten rings ajay devgn
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kate Beckinsale shares health update from hospital, see pic

Abhay Deol: Hollywood has been lacking right representation for a long time

Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt add Hollywood spice to US Open

Charlie Sheen responds to daughter's 'trapped in an abusive household' claim
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP