Ajay Devgn wishes son Yug a happy birthday with unseen photo: ‘Happy times mean just being around you’

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for his son Yug. The actor shared an unseen photo of the 11-year-old lounging on a suspended net above the water, casually dressed in a T-shirt and shorts.

“Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG. Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out,” the post was captioned. Wishes poured in from several fans in the comments section. +

Yug’s maternal aunt Tanishaa Mukerji also wished him on Instagram. She shared pictures of them posing together. She was even seen giving him a kiss on the cheek in some photos. “Happy birthday my yugga! My scrumptious yumtious squiggly wiggly wise and loving boy! I love u with all my silly mad heart! @kajol can’t believe he is 11 @ajaydevgn,” she captioned her post. +

Ajay and Kajol welcomed Yug on September 13, 2010. They also have an 18-year-old daughter named Nysa.

During an appearance on What Women Want in 2019, Kajol said that when it came to Nysa and Yug, Ajay had ‘no chill’. “If he had his way, he would be the overwhelming presence who would kind of completely like, ‘What are you doing?’, ‘Five minutes here, five minutes there’ and all that,” she said, adding that he ‘wants to know everything about everything’.

Recently, Ajay was seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war drama, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, released on Disney+ Hotstar last month to largely negative reviews.

Ajay will soon make his web series debut with Rudra, a remake of the British series Luther, which will see him paired opposite Esha Deol. He also has Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan, Thank God and the remake of the Tamil film Kaithi in the pipeline.

Other than this, Ajay will also return to direction with Mayday, in which he stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.