Marvel star Jeremy Renner visits India, plays gully cricket in Rajasthan; fans excited to see Hawkeye with a bat. Watch

Jeremy Renner has surprised his desi fans with a visit to India. The Marvel star shared glimpses from his visit on his social media accounts, and revealed that he is in the country to film his show Rennervations. He also shared a picture of himself playing gully cricket with local kids in Rajasthan, leaving his fans impressed. Also Read| Robert Downey Jr was jealous of Chris Hemsworth on Avengers sets, reveals Jeremy Renner

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jeremy shared the picture on his Instagram account on Tuesday, and captioned it, "What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!" He added emojis of a red heart, folded hands, and smiling face. He mentioned the location to be Alwar in Rajasthan. The picture showed him swinging the bat as he played a cricket match with local kids. Several kids watched the game from the roof of a nearby building.

In the comments section, fans welcomed him to India, and said that it's a delight to see him playing cricket. A fan wrote, "Hawkeye with cricket bat," while another commented, "Hawkeye playing cricket in Alwar, what a treat to watch! Welcome to Rajasthan."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jeremy also shared a video on his Twitter account that showed him travelling in a car with a sloth bear soft toy hanging out from his pocket. He captioned it, "Long travel day … but 24 hrs of new shared experiences !! #rennervations #india." Rennervations is an upcoming renovation-based reality series on Disney+ which will see Jeremy 'giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.' Fans applauded him for visiting India as part of the series, with one writing, "Only you can make such sacrifices for all the needy people. God Bless you always."

Jeremy had also shared a post from Delhi on his Instagram account, in which he was enjoying Avenger-themed dessert at Hyatt Hotel. He captioned it, "Another avenger added …. Name and super power please?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Jeremy, Avenger stars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth have also visited India in the past. Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers had also previously travelled to India to promote Avengers: Endgame.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON