Mary Jo Shannon cause of death: What happened to Kris Jenner's mom and Kardashian family's ‘Grandma MJ’?

Kris Jenner's mother and Kim Kardashian and Kyle Jenner's grandmother, Mary Jo Shannon, has passed away. Her death was announced by Kris Jenner on social media Thursday. Shannon, known among the Kardashian fans as Grandma MJ, was 91.
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‘Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ," Jenner said. "There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.
"My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything."
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.