Matt Damon calls Nolan's The Odyssey 'hardest film I've ever made', reveals there is 'no green screen, no faking'

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Matt Damon, who plays the lead in the film, has now described his experience of working on it as the ‘hardest’ in his career.

Matt Damon talks about The Odyssey

Matt Damon and Zendaya in The Odyssey.

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The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem that chronicles the journey of Odysseus, the fabled king of Ithaca, back home after the Trojan War. Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, recently took a break from the film to spend time with rescue dogs at the Eastwood Ranch Foundation's Animal Rescue and Adoption Facility in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning actor spoke about the project during an interview at the California Adopt-A-Pet Day event on June 6. “It was by far the hardest movie I've ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there's no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff,” he said.

Christopher Nolan, the film's director, is known to use practical effects for most of his films, minimising the use of CGI and VFX. He famously built revolving sets to shoot a dream sequence in Inception and used practical effects to show the explosion and mushroom cloud for a nuclear test in Oppenheimer. In The Odyssey, the filmmaker has again relied on real locations and practical effects to recreate ancient Greece.

All about The Odyssey

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{{^usCountry}} The Odyssey is an upcoming mythic action epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer's ancient Greek poem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Odyssey is an upcoming mythic action epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer's ancient Greek poem. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. The ensemble cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. The ensemble cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The casting of Lupita as Helen sparked a wave of racist backlash online, with many questioning the logic of casting a black woman as an ancient Greek beauty. Lupita addressed the backlash, saying she was unbothered and focused only on giving her best. The film has also faced criticism over the casting of Elliot Page. The trans actor plays an undisclosed character, but rumours claimed he'd been cast as the warrior Achilles, which led many, including the world's richest man, Elon Musk, to criticise Nolan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The casting of Lupita as Helen sparked a wave of racist backlash online, with many questioning the logic of casting a black woman as an ancient Greek beauty. Lupita addressed the backlash, saying she was unbothered and focused only on giving her best. The film has also faced criticism over the casting of Elliot Page. The trans actor plays an undisclosed character, but rumours claimed he'd been cast as the warrior Achilles, which led many, including the world's richest man, Elon Musk, to criticise Nolan. {{/usCountry}}

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Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film releases July 17, 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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