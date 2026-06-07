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Matt Damon calls Nolan's The Odyssey 'hardest film I've ever made', reveals there is 'no green screen, no faking'

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's classic, starring Matt Damon in the title role and featuring a large ensemble cast.

Jun 07, 2026 10:49 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Matt Damon, who plays the lead in the film, has now described his experience of working on it as the ‘hardest’ in his career.

Matt Damon talks about The Odyssey

Matt Damon and Zendaya in The Odyssey.

The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem that chronicles the journey of Odysseus, the fabled king of Ithaca, back home after the Trojan War. Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, recently took a break from the film to spend time with rescue dogs at the Eastwood Ranch Foundation's Animal Rescue and Adoption Facility in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning actor spoke about the project during an interview at the California Adopt-A-Pet Day event on June 6. “It was by far the hardest movie I've ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there's no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff,” he said.

Christopher Nolan, the film's director, is known to use practical effects for most of his films, minimising the use of CGI and VFX. He famously built revolving sets to shoot a dream sequence in Inception and used practical effects to show the explosion and mushroom cloud for a nuclear test in Oppenheimer. In The Odyssey, the filmmaker has again relied on real locations and practical effects to recreate ancient Greece.

All about The Odyssey

Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film releases July 17, 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Matt Damon calls Nolan's The Odyssey 'hardest film I've ever made', reveals there is 'no green screen, no faking'
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