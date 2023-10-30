Matthew Perry grew up with Justin Trudeau, had strong political ties in Canada

Matthew Perry, renowned for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on ‘Friends,’ passed away at the age of 54 in his Los Angeles home on Saturday. While Perry's name became synonymous with New York City through his character, he proudly embraced his Canadian heritage and shared childhood ties with prominent figures in Canadian politics. (FILES) Actor Matthew Perry attends the 2003 TV Land awards at the Palladium theatre in Hollywood on March 2, 2003. Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom "Friends," has been found dead at his home, US media reported Saturday October 28. He was 54. (AFP)

In his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry reflected on his Canadian upbringing, describing himself as "the pale Canadian kid with a quick mouth" and recalling his ability to "name the entire roster of the Toronto Maple Leafs." Perry's mother, Suzanne Perry, served as the press secretary for former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, exposing him to the world of politics from a young age.

During a candid interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2017, Perry humorously recounted his school days, including an incident where he and his friends playfully teased a young Justin Trudeau, who would later become the Prime Minister of Canada. Reflecting on those moments, Perry quipped, "I think he said: ‘I’m going to rise above this and I’m going to become prime minister.’”

Trudeau, acknowledging their shared past, responded, inviting Perry to a playful rematch, stating, “who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler?”

Perry’s memoir also revealed the bittersweet moments of his childhood, where his mother's professional commitments sometimes pulled her away. One cherished memory involved watching "Annie Hall" together until a call from Pierre Trudeau interrupted their time, highlighting the delicate balance between family and duty.

Suzanne Perry married Keith Morrison, a Canadian-American broadcast journalist, who became a pillar of support for the family. Perry fondly remembered Morrison as a "lovely man" and the glue that held their family together.

Following the news of Perry's passing, tributes poured in, reflecting the impact he had both as an actor and a person. Canadian-American comedian Tom Green expressed his shock and sadness, emphasizing Perry's remarkable journey from their shared hometown of Ottawa. The NHL’s Ottawa Senators also paid homage, recognizing Perry as one of Ottawa’s proudest sons and a devoted hockey fan.