‘Mattman is sending us signs’: Matthew Perry’s ex-assistant and best friend Briana Brancato pays moving tribute

Matthew Perry’s former assistant and best friend, Briana Brancato, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor. Perry was reportedly found underwater in his hot tub, and by the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the actor’s house and pulled him out of the jacuzzi, he was already dead.

“I've expressed my deepest gratitude to him on numerous occasions, not only for guiding me into a career I cherish but also for allowing me to take care of him for 7 years. Along w the countless other experiences I'm thankful for. From witnessing him in his genius to sharing in his worldly adventures living around the world, he took me on a remarkable journey,” Briana wrote, sharing a series of photos of Perry and herself.

“My heart is heavy, but celebrating my memories is the most profound way to honor his legacy,” she added. “I hope that up there, in the great beyond, Mattman is sending us signs. We truly need them. You'll forever be in my heart. I love you Matty.”

Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. He was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE that an autopsy has been completed but toxicology reports are pending. The status of Perry’s cause of death is now listed as "deferred" since it is "pending additional investigation." Foul play is not suspected.

Perry had reportedly planned to continue to help people suffering from substance abuse before his death. In fact, the actor was planning to build a foundation to assist people with addiction issues, according to PEOPLE. He had earlier founded Perry House, a men’s sober living facility. It ran for two years.