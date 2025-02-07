Megan Fox takes ‘space apart’ from Machine Gun Kelly ahead of their baby's arrival: ‘They don’t talk…'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly face challenges in their relationship as they prepare to welcome their first child together. A source told Us Weekly, "They don’t talk at great lengths but have exchanged a few texts." The 38-year-old actress has reportedly distanced herself from the 34-year-old rocker, taking the time to "heal" and "protect her peace" ahead of the baby’s arrival. As Megan Fox prepares for her first child with Machine Gun Kelly, she distances herself to protect her peace. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Fox maintains space with MGK ahead of her due date

The source shared that Fox has been “taking space apart from MGK and it’s been beneficial.” While the Transformers actor “wants him to be a part of their child’s life,” she is maintaining a physical distance between herself and the musician.

She is also not up for any ideas that include rekindling romance with Kelly. The source explained, “She] doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him,” after the two quietly went their separate ways. However, the source added, “MGK wants to get back together with Megan, but she’s told him she is done for good," as reported by US Weekly.

Fox and Kelly's relationship began in 2020 after they met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Their romance quickly became public after Fox's divorce from actor Brian Austin Green was confirmed in May of that year. Fox and Green, who have been married for nearly a decade, share three children together: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.

Fox and Kelly’s turbulent relationship

Fox and Kelly have broken up and then rekindled their relationship several times before the musician proposed and the actor walked down the aisle. In November 2023, Megan Fox revealed during an interview on Good Morning America that she had experienced a pregnancy loss, an emotional event that added strain to her relationship with Kelly.

At the time she said, “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart. Trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

Despite the hardships, the couple managed to reconnect, and by November 2024, Fox joyfully announced that she was expecting their first child together. Kelly is already a father to his 15-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex-Emma Cannon.