Messi meets Spider-Man: Tom Holland shocked to find footballer looking for his favourite superhero, takes him for a ride

Spider-Man just got himself a new fan in the form of Messi! The Argentine football icon, who has been making headlines with his sensational performances at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, has joined forces with Tom Holland for a spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day featurette that is delighting fans across the globe.

Messi meets Spider-Man

Messi is all smiles as Spider-Man takes him for an epic ride.

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In the new clip, we see Messi, a super fan of the superhero, using a Spider-Man tracker to locate his favourite superhero. His search leads him to a quaint coffee shop in New York, where he unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Peter Parker. Equally starstruck on meeting the football legend, Peter quickly suits up as Spider-Man and takes Messi on a epic web-swinging ride across the New York skyline, delivering the ultimate crossover between football and superheroes.

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and Justin Kuritzkes. Based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor produced the film. Executive Producers are Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. About the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and Justin Kuritzkes. Based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor produced the film. Executive Producers are Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. About the film {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the official synopsis, it's new beginning for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the official synopsis, it's new beginning for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them. {{/usCountry}}

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Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on July 30. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has already opening advance bookings for audiences across the country. Speaking about the release strategy, Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) for India, said the aim is to turn Spider-Man's return to theatres into a grand cinematic experience for fans.

"Spider-Man holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, and every new chapter becomes a shared celebration for fans across generations. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we wanted to match that excitement by delivering the most immersive theatrical experience possible, while giving audiences the opportunity to secure their tickets early and experience the action, emotion, and spectacle of the film across premium large format screens," he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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