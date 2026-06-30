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Messi meets Spider-Man: Tom Holland shocked to find footballer looking for his favourite superhero, takes him for a ride

The new promo showed Messi, a super fan of the superhero, using a Spider-Man tracker to locate his favourite superhero.

Jun 30, 2026 09:23 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Spider-Man just got himself a new fan in the form of Messi! The Argentine football icon, who has been making headlines with his sensational performances at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, has joined forces with Tom Holland for a spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day featurette that is delighting fans across the globe.

Messi meets Spider-Man

Messi is all smiles as Spider-Man takes him for an epic ride.

In the new clip, we see Messi, a super fan of the superhero, using a Spider-Man tracker to locate his favourite superhero. His search leads him to a quaint coffee shop in New York, where he unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Peter Parker. Equally starstruck on meeting the football legend, Peter quickly suits up as Spider-Man and takes Messi on a epic web-swinging ride across the New York skyline, delivering the ultimate crossover between football and superheroes.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on July 30. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has already opening advance bookings for audiences across the country. Speaking about the release strategy, Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) for India, said the aim is to turn Spider-Man's return to theatres into a grand cinematic experience for fans.

"Spider-Man holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, and every new chapter becomes a shared celebration for fans across generations. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we wanted to match that excitement by delivering the most immersive theatrical experience possible, while giving audiences the opportunity to secure their tickets early and experience the action, emotion, and spectacle of the film across premium large format screens," he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

tom holland peter parker spider-man
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Messi meets Spider-Man: Tom Holland shocked to find footballer looking for his favourite superhero, takes him for a ride
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