Met Gala 2023: Cockroach spotted on the red carpet; internet calls it ‘best dressed.’ Watch

The Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is one of the most exclusive fashion events of the year. The 2023 event saw a host of celebrities and artists pay homage to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, but there was one unlikely, and uninvited guest that quickly caught the attention of the media. Spotted on the red (white red and blue) carpet at the Met Gala was one cockroach which became viral on the internet in no time. (Also read: Met Gala 2023 live updates: Is Priyanka Chopra wearing red for the after-party?)

A single cockroach was spotted roaming on the carpet that was captured by the paparazzo. The video which was uploaded on Twitter, quickly became viral on the internet and users reacted hilariously to it. One wrote, "Ok now THIS is the best outfit of the night (laughing face emoticons)." Another said, "Serving the best look of the night. The photographer making her feel like the queen she is." Another comment read, "Best dressed celebrity right here." "This is how serious I take my job!!" quipped another, referring to the photographer who even followed the cockroach to take more pictures.

The official handle of Variety even reported that the cockroach was later stepped on the red carpet. "It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP" said the tweet from the official Twitter handle.

The 2023 Met Gala saw a bunch of celebrities which included Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Sydney Sweeney, Kylie Jenner, Robert Pattinson, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Blackpink's Rose and Jennie, and Lily-Rose Depp and several others. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in a stunning Prabal Gurung white gown. "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look," the star wrote on her Instagram post detailing her outfit.

The Met Gala, held as the annual fundraiser for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has been organized and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995. This year's theme was titled, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

