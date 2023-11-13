Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones to attend Bollywood party on India trip; will also meet south actors: Report

At the at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May, Michael Douglas received an invitation for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, which will be held in November. Now, details of his upcoming India visit were shared in a report by ETimes. As per the portal, during his week-long India trip, the actor and his family, including actor-wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan, will explore parts of India and even attend a Bollywood party. Also read: Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones explore India, recreate Om Shanti Om poses in documentary

Michael Douglas' India trip

Michael Douglas, left, and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. (File Photo/AP)

Michael's friend, producer Shailendra Singh, told ETimes, "The emails we received regarding the things he was supposed to do were exhaustive. So, we had to cut down many things and filter it. He will arrive a day prior to his engagements. We are having a fun-filled 24 hours in Goa before his work begins on November 27. We are hosting an intimate dinner for him that night." Shailendra will be throwing a bash to celebrate his 25 years in the industry, which will be attended by Michael and several Bollywood celebrities.

As per the report, Michael Douglas has committed to 78 engagements during his forthcoming India trip, which include dinners that will be hosted by Pramod Sawant, CM of Goa, and Anurag Thakur, union minister of information and broadcasting.

At IFFI 2023, which will be held between November 20 to 28, the Hollywood actor will be conferred with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award on the last day of the festival. Michael may reportedly travel to a city in south India to meet and interact with top south actors.

Michael Douglas' love for India

In May at Cannes, Michael had said he has been to India before with his wife, actor Catherine Zeta-Jones. He said she loves the country and is a 'pretty good Bollywood dancer'. Michael further said he wanted to visit the south of India on his next trip to the country. He wanted to cover the area 'from Hyderabad to Goa'.

“I have been to India now three times. I always had a wonderful, wonderful experience. I have been very impressed with the energy, the imagination, and the creativity. As somebody, who watches the news and current events, India is hot. India is rocking. You can see it's moving... Actually my wife (Catherine Zeta-Jones) will be sad as she is not here (at India Pavilion) because she loves India and she is a pretty good Bollywood dancer, too. We have not been down south. So, we want to go to south from Hyderabad to Goa, to go around that area on our next trip,” Michael said in video from the event that was shared by Brut India at the time.

