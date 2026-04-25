Michael India box office collection day 2: Michael Jackson biopic shows growth, crosses 10 crore

Michael box office collection day 2: The biopic of Michael Jackson was one of the most awaited films of the year. The film, which sees Jaafar Jackson step into the magic shoes of one of the biggest stars of the generation, opened to decent reveiws after release in theatres on Friday. Let's take a look at the box office performance of the film in India.

Michael box office update

Michael box office collection day 2: Jaafar Jackson plays Michael Jackson in the biopic.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Michael collected ₹5.56 crore on its second day of release. It signifies a growth in numbers in comparison to its opening day, when it collected ₹3.80 crore. The film earned ₹1.70 crore in paid previews, thereby taking its total India gross collections to ₹13.16 crore and total India net to ₹11.06 crore.

Michael has done better from the new Bollywood release Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and is also surviving quite well amid the competition from Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2, the other two big Bollywood films that are running in theatres.

About Michael

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The film chronicles his rise as a solo artist in the 70s, the superstardom after Thriller, and his comeback after a life-threatening accident just before the Victory Tour in 1984.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Michael Jackson biopic presents the pop legend as a human being, someone who was both a victim of his surroundings and a fighter against them. It does not make him a martyr or a renegade, but just a boy trying to do the best with what he was given. And full credit to Fuqua and debutant Jaafar Jackson for truly bringing MJ back to life on screen. This is as much a tribute as it is a celebration of his life, music, and ideology. And one that Michael himself would enjoy!” read an excerpt from the HT review of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Michael Jackson biopic presents the pop legend as a human being, someone who was both a victim of his surroundings and a fighter against them. It does not make him a martyr or a renegade, but just a boy trying to do the best with what he was given. And full credit to Fuqua and debutant Jaafar Jackson for truly bringing MJ back to life on screen. This is as much a tribute as it is a celebration of his life, music, and ideology. And one that Michael himself would enjoy!” read an excerpt from the HT review of the film. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Four siblings have filed a suit against the singer’s estate, alleging sexual abuse, claiming that the many handlers in Jackson’s entourage ‘willingly enabled it all’. According to Variety, representatives of Michael Jackson’s estate have called the lawsuit a ‘desperate money grab’ and questioned the accusers’ silence for so long. “This lawsuit is a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family. The family staunchly defended Michael Jackson for more than 25 years, attesting to his innocence of inappropriate conduct. This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael’s estate and companies. The Cascios spent decades defending and affirming Michael’s innocence. Notably, these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Michael’s death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation. Sadly, in death just as in life, Michael’s talents and success continue to make him a target,” said attorney Martin Singer, who represents the estate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four siblings have filed a suit against the singer’s estate, alleging sexual abuse, claiming that the many handlers in Jackson’s entourage ‘willingly enabled it all’. According to Variety, representatives of Michael Jackson’s estate have called the lawsuit a ‘desperate money grab’ and questioned the accusers’ silence for so long. “This lawsuit is a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family. The family staunchly defended Michael Jackson for more than 25 years, attesting to his innocence of inappropriate conduct. This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael’s estate and companies. The Cascios spent decades defending and affirming Michael’s innocence. Notably, these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Michael’s death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation. Sadly, in death just as in life, Michael’s talents and success continue to make him a target,” said attorney Martin Singer, who represents the estate. {{/usCountry}}

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