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Michael India box office collection day 2: Michael Jackson biopic shows growth, crosses 10 crore

Michael India box office collection day 2: The biopic chronicles Michael Jackson's journey into becoming a global superstar.

Apr 25, 2026 10:20 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Michael box office collection day 2: The biopic of Michael Jackson was one of the most awaited films of the year. The film, which sees Jaafar Jackson step into the magic shoes of one of the biggest stars of the generation, opened to decent reveiws after release in theatres on Friday. Let's take a look at the box office performance of the film in India.

Michael box office update

Michael box office collection day 2: Jaafar Jackson plays Michael Jackson in the biopic.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Michael collected 5.56 crore on its second day of release. It signifies a growth in numbers in comparison to its opening day, when it collected 3.80 crore. The film earned 1.70 crore in paid previews, thereby taking its total India gross collections to 13.16 crore and total India net to 11.06 crore.

Michael has done better from the new Bollywood release Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and is also surviving quite well amid the competition from Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2, the other two big Bollywood films that are running in theatres.

About Michael

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The film chronicles his rise as a solo artist in the 70s, the superstardom after Thriller, and his comeback after a life-threatening accident just before the Victory Tour in 1984.

 
box office michael jackson
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Michael India box office collection day 2: Michael Jackson biopic shows growth, crosses 10 crore
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