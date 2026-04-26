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Michael India box office collection day 3: Michael Jackson biopic stays steady, crosses 15 crore

Michael India box office collection day 3: The biopic of Michael Jackson has been doing well in India.

Apr 26, 2026 10:08 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Michael India box office collection day 3: The biopic of Michael Jackson has released in theatres this Friday. And despite the negative reviews, the film has found its base in India over the last few days, as it performed well in India. The film sees Jaafar Jackson in the titular role. (Also read: Why Michael Jackson biopic does not include sexual abuse allegations: Estate's $200 million 'error' explained)

Michael box office update

Michael box office collection day 3: Jaafar Jackson plays Michael Jackson in Michael.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Michael collected 5.35 crore on its third day of release. It signifies that the film has maintained momentum on Sunday, given on Saturday the film collected 5.10 crore. On its opening day, the film collected 3.80 crore. The film earned 1.70 crore in paid previews, thereby taking its total India gross collections to 18.91 crore and total India net to 15.85 crore.

Despite being a Hollywood release, Michael has held its own amid competition from new releases Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and Bhooth Bangla.

About Michael

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The film chronicles Michael Jackson's journey from Gary, Indiana, to global superstar, featuring his early years with the Jackson 5, his breakthrough album Off The Wall, and his superstardom with Thriller.

 
michael jackson box office box office india
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Michael India box office collection day 3: Michael Jackson biopic stays steady, crosses 15 crore
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