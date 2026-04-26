Michael India box office collection day 3: Michael Jackson biopic stays steady, crosses 15 crore

Michael India box office collection day 3: The biopic of Michael Jackson has released in theatres this Friday. And despite the negative reviews, the film has found its base in India over the last few days, as it performed well in India. The film sees Jaafar Jackson in the titular role. (Also read: Why Michael Jackson biopic does not include sexual abuse allegations: Estate's $200 million 'error' explained)

Michael box office update

Michael box office collection day 3: Jaafar Jackson plays Michael Jackson in Michael.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Michael collected ₹5.35 crore on its third day of release. It signifies that the film has maintained momentum on Sunday, given on Saturday the film collected ₹5.10 crore. On its opening day, the film collected ₹3.80 crore. The film earned ₹1.70 crore in paid previews, thereby taking its total India gross collections to ₹18.91 crore and total India net to ₹15.85 crore.

Despite being a Hollywood release, Michael has held its own amid competition from new releases Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and Bhooth Bangla.

About Michael

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The film chronicles Michael Jackson's journey from Gary, Indiana, to global superstar, featuring his early years with the Jackson 5, his breakthrough album Off The Wall, and his superstardom with Thriller.

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{{^usCountry}} Bollywood celebrities Farah Khan and Anupam Kher have praised the film. Anupam Kher shared a video on X, in which he reviewed Michael. He said, “It’s not a film, it’s like a river which is flowing, and this river has no destination. It’s like a feeling, you feel it throughout the film. You cry with the film, you feel bad for him, and by the time the performances start, you are dancing. I don’t know much about English music, but I met him once. I had the fortune of meeting him, and it was a dramatic meeting.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bollywood celebrities Farah Khan and Anupam Kher have praised the film. Anupam Kher shared a video on X, in which he reviewed Michael. He said, “It’s not a film, it’s like a river which is flowing, and this river has no destination. It’s like a feeling, you feel it throughout the film. You cry with the film, you feel bad for him, and by the time the performances start, you are dancing. I don’t know much about English music, but I met him once. I had the fortune of meeting him, and it was a dramatic meeting.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to describe Michael Jackson as a wonder of the world and urged audiences to watch the film in theatres. Defending the film amid negative reviews, he wrote, “MICHAEL IS MAGIC: Last night I watched the biopic Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson. Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don’t understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to describe Michael Jackson as a wonder of the world and urged audiences to watch the film in theatres. Defending the film amid negative reviews, he wrote, “MICHAEL IS MAGIC: Last night I watched the biopic Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson. Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don’t understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything.” {{/usCountry}}

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