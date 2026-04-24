Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office collection day 1: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr film earns just ₹25 lakh, sees empty halls

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office collection day 1: Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s rom-com, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, was always going to be in an uphill battle at the ticket window, given the lukewarm buzz around its release. However, nobody thought just how dismal a start the film would get once it was released. The sequel arrived in theatres on Friday and saw empty shows across India, with occupancy barely touching 7% throughout the day. This led the film to register one of the lowest openings of any mainstream Bollywood film this year. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office collection day 1: Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the rom-com.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 box office update Ginny Weds Sunny 2 opened on a sad note on Friday, with just over 1,000 shows across India. Despite the limited release, its occupancy remained low throughout the day. According to Sacnilk, the morning shows registered occupancy of just 3.7%, which rose to around 5% in the afternoon. The trade portal reported that the film earned only ₹25 lakh net on its opening day, a very low figure.

Avinash Tiwary’s Laila Majnu, which was a flop upon its original release, had also earned more ( ₹30 lakh) in its opening day when it released in 2018. In contrast, Medha Shankr’s previous release - 12th Fail - had managed an opening of ₹1.10 crore domestically in 2024. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film then grew exponentially through word of mouth, becoming a box-office success.

Can Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 recover? It is difficult for a film to recover at the box office after such a dull start. In recent years, many films have turned their fortunes around after slow starts, notably The Kerala Story, Kashmir Files, and 12th Fail. But all these films had strong buzz. In the absence of that, what can save a film is positive word of mouth, which stems from good reviews. However, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has failed in that department as well. The film has received mixed to negative reviews, further hurting its chances of recovery.