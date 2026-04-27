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Michael India box office collection day 4: Michael Jackson biopic cannot escape Monday dip, crosses 18 crore

Michael India box office collection day 4: The film has received negative reviews from critics, yet found love from audiences.

Apr 27, 2026 10:37 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Michael India box office collection day 4: The Michael Jackson biopic has been the talk of the town ever since it was released in theatres last Friday. The biopic drama has polarised critics who have said that the film often whitewashes the journey of the icon, but fans and cinemagoers seem unconcerned with those views. The film has received a warm reception in India so far. Let us take a look at how it performed on Monday.

Michael box office update

Michael box office collection day 4: Jaafar Jackson plays Michael Jackson in Michael.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Michael has managed to collect 1.94 crore on Monday, its fourth day in theatres. It is the lowest single-day collection for the Hollywood release so far, and it was not really a surprise given it is a Monday.

The film collected 1.70 crore in paid previews and had a good opening day haul at 3.70 crore. On its second day, the film collected 5.25 crore. The highest single-day haul was on Sunday, at 5.85 crore. This brings the film's total India gross collections to 22.09 crore and total India net to 18.44 crore so far.

Michael has been facing stiff competition from Bollywood releases Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2. Still, the Hollywood release has managed to remain steady at the box office so far. It remains to be seen how the film fares in the second weekend.

About Michael

 
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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Michael India box office collection day 4: Michael Jackson biopic cannot escape Monday dip, crosses 18 crore
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