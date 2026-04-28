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Michael India box office collection day 5: Jaafar Jackson bopic brings in 20 crore; stays steady after dip

Michael India box office collection day 5: Antoine Fuqua's biographical film on Michael Jackson is staying steady, know how it's faring. 

Apr 28, 2026 10:14 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Michael India box office collection day 5: Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, starring the late popstar’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, was released in theatres on April 24. The film, which had a strong opening worldwide, saw an expected dip in collections in India on Monday and Tuesday.

Michael India box office collection

Michael India box office collection day 5: Jaafar Jackson and KeiLyn Durrel Jones in a still from the film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Michael collected 2.19 crore net in India on Tuesday, with 12% occupancy, taking its domestic collection to 20.94 crore. The film opened to 3.70 crore in India, after collecting 1.70 crore from its premieres.

Michael saw a spike in collections over the weekend, bringing in 5.25 crore on Saturday and 5.85 crore on Sunday. On Monday, it saw a dip and collected 2.25 crore. The highest occupancy the film has shown so far was on Sunday, when it touched 21%. And its lowest is on Friday at 7%.

Michael has been facing stiff competition from Bollywood releases Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2. Still, the Hollywood release has remained steady at the box office so far. It remains to be seen how the film fares in the second weekend.

About Michael

Michael was released in theatres to negative to mixed reviews from critics, but has performed well at the box office so far. It remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days.

 
michael jackson
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Michael India box office collection day 5: Jaafar Jackson bopic brings in 20 crore; stays steady after dip
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