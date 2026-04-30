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Michael India box office collection day 7: Michael Jackson biopic collects 26 crore in its first week

Michael box office collection day 7: The film was released in theatres to negative to mixed reviews, but has performed well in India.

Apr 30, 2026 10:25 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Michael India box office collection day 7: Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, starring the late popstar’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, has been a hit with Indian fans. The film was released in theatres on April 24. After a strong start globally, the film witnessed an expected dip in its India collections during the weekdays and has now collected 26 crore by the end of it first week in theatres.

Michael box office update

Michael box office collection day 7: Jaafar Jackson plays Michael Jackson in the biopic.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Michael collected 2.50 crore in its seventh day of release, thereby completing a week in theatres. Thursday's haul is a slight growth from Wednesday's, which stood at 2.40 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to 31.19 crore and total India net collections to 26.05 crore so far.

Michael saw a spike in collections over the weekend, bringing in 5.25 crore on Saturday and 5.85 crore on Sunday. On Monday, it saw a dip and collected 2.25 crore. Michael has been facing stiff competition from Bollywood releases Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2. Still, the Hollywood release has remained steady at the box office so far. The Hollywood film has proven to be a top draw for fans and viewers in India.

About Michael

Defending the film against criticism, Kher later wrote, "MICHAEL IS MAGIC: Last night I watched the biopic Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson. Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don't understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything."

 
michael jackson biopic box office india
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Michael India box office collection day 7: Michael Jackson biopic collects 26 crore in its first week
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