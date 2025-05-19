Michelle Williams opens up on Heath Ledger's ‘incredible sensitivity’

Michelle Williams is opening up about her ex-partner, Heath Ledger's sensitive side. During Monday's episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, the 44-year-old emotionally recalled the late actor, who died aged 28 in 2008. Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger at Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mortons Restaurant in West Hollywood, Los Angeles in 2006(Shutterstock)

Michelle Williams gets candid about the late Heath Ledger

Williams, who welcomed her eldest child, Matilda, 19, with Ledger in 2005, said that the Dark Knight star was “so special.” She made the remark when host Shepard said, “I feel obligated to say that I knew him a little bit when he was getting sober, and I don’t know that I’ve ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly.”

“This is one of the most special boys I’ve ever met, and I can feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart. I was very, very sad, and I thought he was just so special,” Shepard added, to which Williams agreed, adding, “Thank God, there's Matilda.”

As the podcaster went on to express his fondness for Ledger and his kind heart, Williams noted that the late actor had an “incredible sensitivity.” The Showing Up continued, “We had a baby,” referring to her now 19-year-old daughter.

“But I suppose maybe it's a good thing about being young is that you don't have so much life experience that you can contextualise things,” she went on, adding, “So you're really just going with the flow.” Williams also shares three children with her second husband, Thomas Kail.

“Kids are such great life checkers,” she continued, adding, “They force you to put your best self in front of them. You can’t abdicate your life and your work and your own desires, but you do have to put them in check and figure out which master you’re going to serve.”