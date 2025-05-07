10 Things I Hate About You is getting its own franchise, confirms OG director: Heath Ledger ode in the works

10 Things I Hate About You will no longer be just that! Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in a still from 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

As per the cult teen classic director's own admission, a proper sequel is in the works, currently going by the name of 10 Things I Hate About Dating. Not just this, a potential 10 Things trilogy is very much on the vision board.

In a chat with PEOPLE, Gil, 70, opened up about how the film is currently in its writing phase, in collaboration with Naya Elle James: "10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We're developing it right now". Now while it's important to point out that the project hasn't officially been greenlit yet, Gil appears pretty confident when it comes to it materialising.

Speaking of the trilogy, the franchise will seem to follow the chronological trajectory of confusion when it comes to love and romance. 10 Things I Hate About Dating, will ideally be followed by 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

Revisiting the absolute institution the original film is in itself, 10 Things I Hate About You was (at the time) a modern update of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. The 1594 play's cinematisation essentially shot leads Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to the frontline of Hollywood fame. Not only did the film turn out to be a commercial success, but over the decades has cemented itself as an absolute cult classic when it comes to the iconic teen romance world of cinema.

Additionally, 10 Things I Hate About You really seems to be happening a moment right now, what with the film also getting an official Broadway makeover as well. As per Billboard and Variety reports, Golden Globe-winning Girls creator Lena Dunham and the Grammy-nominated Call Me Maybe pop sensation Carly Rae Jepsen are the key names taking charge of the adaptation.

As for now, the OG film is available for streaming on OTT.