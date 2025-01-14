Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams’ daughter, Matilda looks just like dad in rare outing in New York

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams’ daughter, Matilda Ledger, is all grown up and looks just like her late father. In new pictures that were shared by Page Six, the 19-year-old was seen with her friend May Lehrer-Seller in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday. Matilda was born in 2005, a few years before Heath died in January 2008 from an accidental overdose as a result of prescription drug abuse. (Also read: The real story of Heath Ledger’s ‘physically and mentally draining’ descent into the mind of the Joker) Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams' daughter Matilda was spotted with a pal.

Matilda spotted with a friend

In the new pictures, Matilda was seen taking a stroll with her friend, after grabbing a cup of coffee. She was seen in a green puffer jacket which was paired with blue jeans. She also carried a red tote bag and kept her blonde hair untied.

Matilda's rare public appearance comes a week before the anniversary of her father Heath’s death. The actor died on January 22, 2008.

More details

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams met on the set of Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain, and soon started dating. The two dated for three years before splitting in 2007, just five months before his tragic death. One of Matilda's godparents is Brokeback Mountain star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Did you know actor Jeremy Strong has a deep connection with Matilda? In an interview with Variety in 2022, Michelle had shared how the Succession star showed up to her place when she was grieving the loss of Heath and took care of Matilda.

“Jeremy was serious enough to hold the weight of a child's broken heart and sensitive enough to understand how to approach her through play and games and silliness. [Matilda] didn't grow up with her father, but she grew up with her Jeremy — and we were changed by his ability to play as though his life depended upon it, because hers did," she said.