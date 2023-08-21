Miley Cyrus turns maid of honour as mom Tish Cyrus ties knot with Dominic Purcell. See pics

Flowers singer Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus tied the knot again in Malibu, California. As she got married on Saturday reportedly with actor Dominic Purcell, Miley walked her down the aisle as the maid of honour as per a report of Page Six. Several photos from the wedding have surfaced online. Also read: Miley Cyrus on her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus marries Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus's mom Tish Cyrus got married in Malibu. (Pic: Twitter)(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In now-viral photos from the celebrity wedding, Tish is seen looking gorgeous in a strapless, floor-length wedding gown with lace overlay. She finished off her bridal look with a white veil and kept her blonde hair untied. Some photos showed her holding the Prison Break actor's hand while an officiant was seen reading the bible at the alter.

Miley at mom Tish's wedding

On the other hand, Dominic kept simple in a white shirt with dark pants. While Tish is 56, Dominic is 53. Miley was Tish's maid of honour. In pictures, Miley looked happy and smiling while holding a flower bouquet with others. The singer opted for a pastel blue one-shoulder dress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The wedding ceremony reportedly took place in the backyard of a luxurious Malibu mansion. Guests were seen sitting poolside across from the proceedings. While the team bride wore blue coloured dresses, Dominic's group came in white button-ups, matching the actor.

Tish and Dominic got married four months after Tish announced her engagement to the actor on social media. “A thousand times…. YES @dominicpurcell,” Tish wrote on Instagram at the time.

As for Tish’s ex-husband, news broke in November 2022 that Billy Ray Cyrus had proposed to Australian singer Firerose. It came after the two sparked engagement rumours two months prior.

Page Six had previously reported that Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray for a third time in April 2022. The two had been married for 28 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tish shares Miley Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Braison and Noah with Billy Ray. On the other hand, Dominic was earlier married to film producer Rebecca Williamson. They parted ways in 2008. The actor shares four kids – Joseph, Audrey and twins Lily-Rose and Augustus – with Rebecca.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.