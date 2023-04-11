Millie Bobby Brown shows off diamond ring in pic with boyfriend; fans are shocked: When teenagers are getting engaged...

Strangers Things star Mille Bobby Brown hinted that she and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi have gotten engaged. The actor posted a black and white photo of the happy couple at a beach where she's sporting a diamond ring. She posted the photograph to the lyrics of Taylor Swift's song Lover, while Jake posted a photo of the couple with the caption 'forever'. Mille, who is 19, and Jake, who is 20, have been dating for the past two-and-a-half years. (Also read: Millie Bobby Brown on fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things: 'I’m definitely ready to wrap up')

Mille Bobby Brown announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi with a Taylor Swift song.

On Instagram, Millie shared a picture of the couple dressed in white during a happy moment. Taking a lyric from Taylor's Lover, she wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all (white heart emoji)." Fans seemed shocked by the actor's news and asked her if she was engaged. Others were happy for Millie and congratulated her and Jake. A comment on her post read, “When teenagers are getting engaged and I'm just running a meme page.”

One fan tagged Jake and shared, "@jakebongiovi Thank you for saving our girl, you deserve the world (red heart emoji)." Another fan wrote, "It literally makes me cry.. made my day! I'm happy to see you happy and that's all. Thank you. I love you."

Jake also shared his low-key announcement of the engagement with an Instagram post of the couple's two pictures. He added the caption 'forever' to the photographs. The 20-year-old is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea. Earlier this year, Millie had referred to Jake as her 'partner for life' in an Instagram post where she put several pictures of the couple and their life together.

Millie is known for her role as Eleven on the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. The global hit series is expected to end next year with a fifth and final series. The actor was last seen in the Netflix film Enola Holmes 2 (2022) with Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge.

She also has another Netflix feature Damsel in which she plays Princess Elodi lined up for this year. Millie is also part of the cast of the Russo Brothers' upcoming film The Electric State with Chris Pratt, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan and Stanley Tucci.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.