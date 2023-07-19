Mission Impossible 7 cast reacts to Tom Cruise performing ‘terrifying’ motorcycle stunt in BTS video. Watch

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One sees Tom Cruise perform a death-defying motorcycle stunt in which he rides a motorcycle off a cliff, free falls into the valley below and opens his parachute after getting separated from the vehicle. In a new BTS video, his castmates are seen reacting to stunt being performed live and expressing shock. (Also read: Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office: Tom Cruise film earns ₹72.8 crore in India in first week)

Cast members react to the motorbike scene

Tom Cruise performing the motorcycle stunt in Mission Impossible 7.

In a video shared on the official Instagram handle of the film, Tom Cruise is seen performing that motorcycle stunt in real time as his cast mates express shock from the sidelines. In the video, Tom is seen riding his bike with a set of cameras attached in front, while another camera follows him from the back, which is attached to a helicopter used for filming the shot. As Tom jets off the valley, the cast and crew look back in awe. "Jesus Christ!" says one. Another cast member is seen asking actor Simon Pegg, "Are you crying Simon?" To this he says, "A little bit." He further says, "It's terrifying. Every f*cking film we go through this!"

Tom talks about filming the motorbike scene

Earlier, Tom Cruise had shared that it was the first-ever scene filmed for the movie. "Well, we know either we're gonna continue with the film or we're not. Let's know day one... Do we all continue, or is it a major rewrite? It was years preparing. I mean, I've been riding motorcycles since I was a little kid, raced cars and spent a lot of time just with aerobatics, airplanes, helicopters and parachutes... It all kind of came to that moment. You have to be razor sharp when you do something like that, so it was very important as we were prepping the film that that actually was the first thing [to shoot], because I don't want to drop that and go shoot other things and then have my mind somewhere else. Everyone was prepped, let's just get it done," said the actor in an interview with ET.

The film had released in India across 3500 plus screens last Wednesday, and opened at ₹12 crore nett. It now stands at a total collection of ₹72.85 crore in its first week in India.

