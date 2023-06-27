Mission: Impossible 7 stuns fans with jaw-dropping motorcycle cliff jump by Tom Cruise

Just weeks before the highly anticipated release of Mission: Impossible 7, Part One Tom Cruise, the lead actor in the Hollywood franchise, treated fans to a thrilling behind-the-scenes clip.

The jaw-dropping motorcycle stunt. (Image Credit: Twitter/ Tom Cruise)

The clip showcases a death-defying stunt in which Cruise rides a motorcycle off a cliff.

In the short video, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie discuss the stunt, acknowledging its immense danger.

At one point, Cruise exclaims, "What am I doing, this is a terrible idea," but quickly changes his tune, declaring, "When do we start?"

The footage then transitions to the heart-stopping moment as Cruise performs the daring stunt, plunging off the cliff on his motorcycle. The clip concludes with the director and actor questioning their decision, exclaiming, "Why are we doing this? This is a bad idea."

Sharing the clip on Twitter, the 60-year-old actor simply wrote, "Why are we doing this? Because it is Mission: Impossible."

The latest MI installment, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, unveiled its trailer in May, offering a glimpse of Cruise reprising his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

The trailer showcases Hunt engaging in a knife fight atop a speeding train that eventually plunges into the water. From forests to deserts, the film promises a whirlwind tour of the world for the fearless super-agent.

Alongside Cruise, the movie features an impressive ensemble cast comprising both familiar faces and new additions. Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, and Shea Whigham are among the talented actors appearing in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. With such a star-studded lineup, the film guarantees an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Dead Reckoning Part One is a collaborative effort by Paramount Pictures, TC Productions, and Skydance. Christopher McQuarrie takes on the roles of director, producer, and writer for the film.

Fans can mark their calendars as the highly anticipated blockbuster title is set to hit theaters on July 12, 2023, delivering non-stop action and breathtaking stunts that only the Mission: Impossible franchise can deliver.