Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office day 4 collection: Tom Cruise's film earns 16 cr, highest so far

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, which released on Wednesday, has earned ₹16 crore at the box office in India. The film, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, minted its highest collection on the first Saturday of its release. The new film of the Mission Impossible franchise opened with a collection of ₹12.3 crore. (Also Read | Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise fights evil Chat GPT, brings insane fun back to the movies)

About Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise in a still from Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

Christopher McQuarrie has helmed Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. In the movie, Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Cary Elwes, Frederick Schmidt and Mariela Garriga also star in the film.

The film's box office collection so far

According to a Sacnilk.com report, the film on Saturday earned ₹16 crore net in India for all languages as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹46.20 crore in India. On Friday, the film minted ₹9.15 crore while on Thursday it earned ₹8.75 crore.

Tom spoke about the film

Earlier, talking about returning to the franchise, Tom had told The Hollywood Reporter, “We talked about it. We dreamed about it. It’s very, very special. On Top Gun: Maverick, they kept pushing the movie and pushing the movie, and for (McQuarrie) and I, this is such an ambitious movie. And it was a very challenging film to produce, and then everything happened, and it was even more challenging."

He had added, “So to have this response…is very, very special. I’m just going to make the best films that I can make, and I want them all to perform well, and I want all of the other films to perform well. I think about a movie in terms of the quality and longevity, I invest everything in it. So, really, my job is just to try to make the best film I possibly can to entertain the audience for that particular genre.”

The film at US box office

Variety recently reported that the Paramount film is 'defusing a bit' at the US box office. It said that Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One 'readjusting for an estimated $78 million gross over its five-day opening'.

