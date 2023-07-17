Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office day 5 collection: Tom Cruise film enters 50 crore club in India

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office in India. The film on Sunday minted ₹17 crore nett, its second-highest earning for a day till now. Starring Tom Cruise in the lead role as an elite spy, the film released last week in theatres. (Also Read | Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One: Why synthetic AI is the perfect foe for the palpable Tom Cruise)

About Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise and Esai Morales in a scene from Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the spy action film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, among others. The plot follows a 60-something Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they work to take down a mysterious, all-powerful artificial intelligence force called The Entity.

Tom Cruise's film earnings so far

As per a Sacnilk.com report, the film on Sunday earned ₹17 crore nett in India, as per early estimates, for all languages. The total box office collection of the film so far in India stands at ₹63.20 crore. The film hit theatres on July 12 and earned ₹12.3 crore on its first day.

Its earning dipped to ₹8.75 crore on its second day. On Friday, the film witnessed a slight increase in its box office collection by earning ₹9.15 crore. However, the weekend gave a huge boost to the film and it earned ₹16 crore on Saturday.

About the film's earnings worldwide

As per a Bloomberg report, the seventh instalment of the action franchise took in $56.2 million in US and Canadian theatres over its debut weekend. That compares with projections of $61 million to $75 million in ticket sales for the Friday-to-Sunday period from forecaster Boxoffice Pro, as per the report.

The movie generated $80 million over the five days since its release on July 12. Paramount Pictures, which distributed the film, had projected $90 million for that stretch. Previous instalments of the Mission: Impossible took in $44.9 million to $78.8 million in their first five days, according to data provided by Comscore Inc. International sales came to $155 million, the studio said in a statement Sunday.

The picture has been one of the theatre industry’s most-anticipated of the year. It scored positive reviews, with critic and audience scores sitting at 96% and 94%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick was the highest-grossing picture last year domestically.

