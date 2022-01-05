Money Heist's Stockholm aka Esther Acebo reveals Lord Ganesha's painting at her house

A picture of Spanish actor Esther Acebo's house with Lord Ganesha's pianting in the background is doing rounds on the internet. Esther is known for playing the character of Stockholm in the hit show Money Heist.

On Wednesday, many Internet users posted screenshots from a video that Esther posted on social media. One person shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, “Proud moment for India Spanish actress @EstherAcebo to international fame for her role as Mónica Gaztambide aka #Stockholm in the hit @netflix series #MoneyHeist. who is proudly displaying vedic pictures of lord #Ganesha at her home in one of her video."

Another one tweeted, “Money Heist fame @estheracebo unveils painting of lord Ganesha in her home and pictures is going viral Spanish actress Esther Acebo rose to international fame for her role as Monica Gaztambide aka Stockholm in the hit Netflix series La Casa de Papel aka money heist #Ganesha.” While one said, “So proud of it.”

Esther is known for playing the role of Mónica Gaztambide (Stockholm) in Money Heist. She has also starred in Ángel o Demonio, Antes de perder and in the film Los Encantados.

Last year, the Hindi remake of Money Heist, titled Three Monkeys was announced. Actor Arjun Rampal will be playing the role of the professor, which is essayed by Álvaro Morte in the original series.

Arjun posted a picture of himself from the sets in November and captioned it, “Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins. #ThreeMonkeys #abbasmustanhusain #Mumbai #filmset #Avpictureproductions”

Three Monkeys will be directed by Abbas-Mustan. It will mark the return of the filmmaker duo to direction five years after Machine, which marked the launch of Abbas’ son, Mustafa Burmawala.

