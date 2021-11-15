Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal kicks off shoot for Money Heist's Hindi remake Three Monkeys, fan welcomes 'Indian professor'
Arjun Rampal kicks off shoot for Money Heist's Hindi remake Three Monkeys, fan welcomes 'Indian professor'

Actor Arjun Rampal shares a picture from the sets of Three Monkeys, which will be an Indian adaptation of hit Spanish series, Money Heist.
Arjun Rampal shares close up shot from the sets of Three Monkeys.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 15, 2021
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Arjun Rampal shared a picture from the sets of Three Monkeys, which will be an Indian adaptation of the famous Spanish series, Money Heist.

On Monday, Arjun shared that he has started shooting for the project and shared a close-up shot of himself from the sets of Three Monkeys. He captioned the picture, “Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins. #ThreeMonkeys #abbasmustanhusain #Mumbai #filmset.”

Arjun's girlfriend, model Gabriella Demetriades dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section. Many fans pointed out Arjun's character in the film. One fan said, “Aray desi professor. I hope Bollywood can give a tough competition to Money Heist.”  While another one wrote, “Our Indian professor.”

In the original Spanish series, the plot involves two robberies by a group headed by a mastermind, dubbed as The Professor. The character is played by Alvaro Morte. The group of robbers in the show are named after cities -- Tokyo, Moscow, Denver, Nairobi, Rio, Helsinki, Oslo and Berlin.

Three Monkeys will be directed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla. The film will mark the return of the filmmaker duo to direction five years after Machine, which marked the launch of Abbas’ son, Mustafa Burmawala.

Abbas Mustan’s known directorial films such as Khiladi, Baazigar, Soldier, Ajnabee, Aitraaz, Humraaz, Race 1 and 2 among others. They are currently also gearing up for the release of Penthouse on Netflix featuring Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal among others.

Apart from Three Monkeys, Arjun will next be seen in the spy thriller movie Dhaakad alongside actor Kangana Ranaut. He will also be seen in the period war drama titled The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, which depicts the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon. Arjun will play the role of Mahar warrior Sidhnak Inamdar. Arjun is set to star in the Telugu period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu alongside Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead role.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
