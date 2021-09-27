Arjun Rampal, ex-wife Mehr Jesia share photos with daughters Myra and Mahikaa. See here

Arjun Rampal and his ex-wife Mehr Jesia dedicated posts to their daughters, Myra and Mahikaa, on the occasion of Daughters’ Day. While the photo shared by Arjun on Instagram was from a recent beachside vacation with Myra and Mahikaa, Mehr posted a throwback picture with the two.

In his photo, Arjun sported platinum blonde hair, which was part of his look for Dhaakad. He is sitting on a beach towel with Myra and Mahikaa. The picture appears to be taken in Goa, where they recently holidayed with Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik.

“My girls. My daughters. The most precious gifts bestowed upon me. I am blessed. Ty my munchkins #daughter,” Arjun captioned his post.

Mehr shared a picture in which she seemed to be sitting on a bench outdoors, with Myra and Mahikaa on either side of her. She did not write a caption for her post but used heart emojis.

Arjun and Mehr were granted divorce in 2019 after 21 years of marriage.

Earlier, in an interview with HT Brunch, Arjun shared the life lessons he wants Myra and Mahikaa to learn. “They are both very different personalities and I hope they remember to be their own people, no matter what. To always be honest in whatever they do. To always have love in their hearts and not get cynical with age. If they can maintain these three qualities, they’ll have happy lives. Nothing or nobody gives or takes away happiness. We make ourselves happy and they have to learn to do that,” he said.

Arjun’s upcoming projects include The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Nastik, apart from Dhaakad, in which he plays the antagonist.