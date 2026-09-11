Getting a sequel greenlit nearly 30 years after the original movie floundered upon its release likely required a stroke of magic.

Movie Review: 'Practical Magic 2' should have stuck with the original spell book

1998’s “Practical Magic,” led by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the Owens family witches, eventually became a cult classic, finding its footing with a home video release and subsequently, streaming services and social media.

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So 28 years later, the original stars are back, the midnight margaritas return and even the iconic coastal Massachusetts home at the heart of the first film was rebuilt for the ultimate punch of nostalgia. Enough time has passed since the original movie that its ’90s wardrobe is back in style.

But “Practical Magic 2″ abandons some of the original's best elements, including the campy fun that helped it find an unlikely second life.

The first movie was a blend of “Death Becomes Her” and “Halloweentown,” but the sequel sacrifices some of that whimsy in favor of a more genuinely spooky undertone that doesn’t quite fit. Where a pentagram in the original is forged with whipped cream, it’s done with fire in the sequel.

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{{^usCountry}} We pick up shortly after the 1998 film ended, with the Owens sisters seeing the curse that has afflicted their family of witches for generations playing out yet again. Sally becomes a widow once more after her second husband meets an untimely demise, as do all men who fall in love with an Owens woman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We pick up shortly after the 1998 film ended, with the Owens sisters seeing the curse that has afflicted their family of witches for generations playing out yet again. Sally becomes a widow once more after her second husband meets an untimely demise, as do all men who fall in love with an Owens woman. {{/usCountry}}

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She forces her sister Gillian and her aunts Jet and Franny to swear they won’t tell her two young daughters of their magical abilities or the curse, and casts a spell to make them forget about their witchy childhoods. Fast forward to when those young girls are adults taking an interest in romance, and chaos ensues.

Sally’s daughter Kylie propels the at times meandering plot forward through her mission to undo the Owens family curse after her boyfriend, Gideon , slips into a coma. Sally and Gillian follow her to England to try to keep her safe from dark magic.

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This is where the spooky-playful energy of the original is swapped out for a more spooky-creepy tone. Perhaps more eerie elements come with the territory of a major studio's release during the ever-expanding Halloween season. But “Practical Magic 2” lacks the moments of pure fun — like Bullock asking PTA moms to form a coven or Kidman telling neighbors to hang onto their husbands when she's back in town — that made the original film's darker moments more admissible.

There are still charming, tender moments in the film, propelled by its strong performances. Bullock and Kidman serve up the comedic high points while the emotional heft is deftly carried by Channing, Wiest and King.

Lee Pace delivers as the charming British scholar of witchcraft and magic who helps Sally and Gillian in their quest to save Kylie, while also serving as a love interest for the romance-resistant Sally.

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But the movie’s strongest bond is between Bullock and Kidman, who are good friends offscreen. Their connection to each other, and with director Susanne Bier, who has worked with each of them, keeps the lengthy sequel afloat.

Like the original, the sequel has a strong soundtrack and score that help to carry the story through its back-and-forth between lighter and darker moments. Don't worry, Stevie Nicks is back. As is Harry Nilsson's “Coconut.”

“Practical Magic 2,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release that began running in theaters Thursday, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for some violent content, suggestive material and brief strong language. Running time: 130 minutes. Two stars out of four.

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