MTV Awards 2022: Zendaya, Tom Holland win big, Scarlett Johansson gets 'Best Hero' for Black Widow

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya and Tom Holland won big at the MTV Awards on Sunday (Monday in India). While Tom won Best Performance award for the superhero film, Zendaya won an award in the Best performance in a Show category for her show Euphoria. Also read: Tom calls reports claiming he and Zendaya bought new house ‘completely false’

Scarlett Johansson also bagged the Best Hero award for film Black Widow, in which she played the titular role. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe won the Best Villain award for his performance in The Lost City. Ryan Reynolds won the Best Comedic Performance award for his work in the film Free Guy.

According to AFP, fans are encouraged to vote multiple times for their favorites as the MTV Awards recognize mainstream and commercial hits with large and devoted social media followings. The event was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, who later passed the duty to Tayshia Adams. Here is the complete winners list:

Best Movie - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Show - Euphoria

Best Performance in a Movie - Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Show - Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Hero - Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Best Villain - Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City

Best Kiss - Poopies & the snake, Jackass Forever

Best Comedic Performance - Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Breakthrough Performance - Sophia Di Martino, Loki

Best Fight - Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria

Most Frightened Performance - Jenna Ortega, Scream

Best Team - Loki, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Here for the Hookup - Euphoria

Best Song - On My Way (Marry Me), Jennifer Lopez

Best Docu-Reality Series - Selling Sunset

Best Competition Series - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Lifestyle Show - Selena + Chef

Best New Unscripted Series - The D’Amelio Show

Best Reality Star - Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Best Reality Romance - Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Best Talk/Topical Show - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Best Host - Kelly Clarkson

Breakthrough Social Star - Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Best Fight - Bosco vs. Lady Camden, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Reality Return - Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Best Music Documentary - Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u

Generation Award - Jennifer Lopez

Comedic Genius Award - Jack Black

Reality Royalty - Bethenny Frankel

