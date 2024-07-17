Natalie Portman reveals how Rihanna helped her through a rough divorce: 'It was exactly what I needed'

Natalie Portman is a huge Rihanna fangirl! The Academy Award-winning actor opened up about meeting the pop singer on the new episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when she had called the actor "one of the hottest b****es in Hollywood.” Natalie revealed how much she needed that compliment at that time because she was going through a rough divorce. (Also read: Rihanna and Natalie Portman cannot stop fangirling over each other. Watch) Natalie Portman talked about the viral interaction with Rihanna.

What Natalie said

Natalie said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “It was an amazing experience for me. I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b****. It was exactly what I needed."

Jimmy Fallon then went on to show the video of the two of them meeting, after which the actor said, "It was a formative moment in my life.”

The viral interaction

Natalie met Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week in January, as both were attending Christian Dior's fashion show. They both hugged, and Rihanna said, "I am a f***ing fan. You’re one of the hottest b****es in Hollywood forever.” The actor looked shocked, and responded, "Excuse me? I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out. I love you, and I listen to your music all the time and you’re such a queen.”

Natalie had also shared a picture of the both of them hugging from the day. She wrote in the caption, “Still not over this… 🥹 @badgalriri.”

Natalie filed for divorce from Benjamin Millepied, her director-choreographer husband of 11 years, whom she met on the set of Black Swan, the 2010 film which earned the actor an Academy Award for Best Actress. They share a 12-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.

She will be seen next in the TV series Lady in the Lake.