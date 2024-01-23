Rihanna and Natalie Portman cannot stop fangirling over each other. Watch

Rihanna and Natalie Portman bumped into each other in Paris as both were attending Christian Dior's fashion show. While Natalie couldn't stop praising the singer for her music, Rihanna called the actor ‘hottest’ in Hollywood. The two newfound friends also posed for an photo. Also read: Ananya Panday carries giant sieve as she debuts at Paris Fashion Week Rihanna and Natalie Portman spotted outside the Christian Dior show in Paris.

Rihanna and Natalie Portman's interaction

Videos from their interaction have surfaced online, shared originally on TikTok. Rihanna opted for an all-black look in a statement wear, which included a puffer jacket and a midi skirt. Natalie Portman looked beautiful, as always, in a black blazer ensemble with strappy heels.

Rihanna calls herself ‘a fan of Natalie Portman’

Outside the spring-summer 2024 collection of fashion labels, Natalie and Rihanna exchanged hugs. The singer told Natalie, "I am a f***ing fan. You’re one of the hottest b****es in Hollywood forever.”

The actor looked almost shocked, and responded, "Excuse me? I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out. I love you, and I listen to your music all the time and you’re such a queen.” As Rihanna requested someone to click their photo, Natalie joined her.

Fans react

Fans couldn't be happier than seeing two of their favourites together. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “A Queen adjusting another crown.” “I love how Rihanna remains the same person no matter who she meets. Some people switch their personality depending on who they’re talking but not her. Love that,” mentioned another user. Someone also added “Natalie when they took the picture. She literally elevated. I love this.”

What's happening in Paris?

The ongoing Paris spring/summer haute couture shows run till January 25. It has big labels, including Chanel, Dior, LVMH-owned Fendi, Imane Ayissi, Rahul Mishra and Stephane Rolland.

In the Christian Dior show, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased moire fabric in the haute couture label's spring-summer collection, featuring short-sleeved coats, belted trenchcoats and bustier dresses.

The show reportedly did not start until Rihanna took to her seat. She was the last celebrity to arrive. Besides her, celebrities such as Glenn Close, Anya Taylor-Joy and Elizabeth Debicki were also seen marking their presence at the show alongside Natalie Portman.

