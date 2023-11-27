Neena Gupta regrets losing Tenet to Dimple Kapadia: ‘I went to LA to meet Nolan, she didn't’

Neena Gupta has revealed that she still does not feel like an insider in the industry even after working for four decades. In a new interview with News18, the actor also shared that she missed a part in Christopher Nolan's Tenet despite going to meet him in LA, which later went to Dimple Kapadia. (Also read: Neena Gupta calls feminism ‘faltu’, says there is no need to believe that women are equal to men)

‘I feel jealous of young actors’

Neena Gupta opened up about losing Tenet to Dimple Kapadia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with News18, Neena Gupta opened up about losing big projects because she was an outsider with no industry connections. She said, “I was from NSD and was a good actor. I was very new and thought that if I do one role in a Hindi film, I would be flooded with offers, but that didn’t happen. That’s why I feel jealous of young actors. I keep thinking of all the amazing parts I would get to play if I had started my career at this point because OTT has changed everything.”

Losing out Tenet to Dimple Kapadia

Neena further added how she still gets rejected even after giving auditions, and said: “I feel like an outsider even now. I’ve been dissuaded from raising my voice for something that was wrong. I was told to let it go and that nobody would listen to me because I’m not as famous as another co-star. This is how this industry works. I still give auditions and get rejected. I went to LA this one time for a day just to meet (Christopher) Nolan [for Tenet]. But Dimple (Kapadia) got the part even though she didn’t travel to LA to meet him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tenet, the Warner Bros espionage-thriller featured John David Washington in the lead alongside Dimple, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Clemence Poesy. In the film, Dimple played the role of Priya, an arms dealer from India.

Meanwhile, Neena was seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Vishal Bhardwaj’s web series Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley. She also starred in R Balki's short film Lust Stories 2. Neena has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino as one of her upcoming projects.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON