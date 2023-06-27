Internet furious at Netflix for re-releasing Titanic after submersible Titan tragedy. Here's what we know

A section of people on social media platforms are angry at Netflix for re-releasing James Cameron's iconic film Titanic on the platform, just days after the Titan tragedy. The tourist submersible sank last week killing all five people onboard. (Also Read | Twitter finds chilling resemblance between Titan tragedy and this movie showing an imploding submersible)

What happened on Titan?

The Titan was diving to view the shipwreck of the Titanic.

Five passengers on the submersible named Titan died in an implosion, the US Coast Guard authorities confirmed on Thursday (local time) last week. The vessel was diving at 13,000 feet to view the shipwreck of the passenger liner Titanic.

People are angry at Netflix

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is bringing back the Oscar-winning 1997 film to the streamer on July 1 in the US and Canada. This decision has angered many people. A person wrote on Twitter, "Anyone else find it f***ing terrifying that they already have a documentary of the Titanic sun on Netflix? It hasn't even been a f***ing week bruh. #setup." Another Twitter user said, "So Netflix was like, 'Let's capitalize on this sub thing real quick...gone head and put TITANIC back in the rotation'." A tweet read, "Bad timing." A person commented, "Horrible."

Here's the truth about Titanic re-release

According to the report, Titanic was named in Netflix’s July films list before the Titan was first reported missing. It also added that licensing deals for films are struck far in advance of the air date. The original article by Netflix was published on June 8 and updated on June 21.

So far, Titanic has been streaming on Prime Video. Titanic sank on its maiden voyage in the North Atlantic Ocean in April 1912 after hitting an iceberg, killing about 1,500 passengers and crew. The wreckage was found in 1985 and inspired diving enthusiast James Cameron to make Titanic.

More about Titan tragedy

After a five-day search operation near the site of the world's most famous shipwreck, the tail cone and other debris of the submersible were found by a remotely operated vehicle about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on the ocean floor about 900 east of Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

The passengers included British businessmen and adventurer Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood from a Pakistan prominent business family, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, who acted as the pilot for the Titan.

