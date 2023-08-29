Netflix reveals first look at Jennifer Garner Body-Swap comedy "Family Switch"

Jennifer Garner will star in a new body-swap movie called "Family Switch." Netflix shared a sneak peek of the comedy co-starring Ed Helms and Emma Myers. The movie is based on a children's book and directed by McG. It's a fun twist that Garner's previous body-swap film will be cleverly referenced in the new movie.

"We overtly mention 13 Going on 30," McG said with a laugh. “There's a meta sort of runner in the movie because I like showing the audience that kind of respect. We get it, we get it.”

What Is Family Switch About?

Family Switch is a movie about a family who switches bodies with each other. They go on a hilarious journey to find their way back to normal, which brings them closer together. The movie also stars Brady Noon, Rita Moreno, and many other actors.

"[The movie comes at a] moment in the world where we could certainly use a dose of that," McG said of the film. "We hope that it's surprising and light and more intelligent than you might think. I mean, my favorite way to make movies is to synthesize highbrow and lowbrow, where a kid could watch it and understand what's going on, but a parent could watch it and ingest the material on a totally different, more sophisticated level, which is something I think Pixar does better than anybody, and I aspire to do that."

As shared by McG, Family Switch takes place during the holidays, possibly making it a Christmas movie.

What Are Jennifer Garner's New Movies?

Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra Natchios in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie. This will be her first time portraying the character in almost 20 years. Garner previously starred alongside Deadpool franchise star Ryan Reynolds in Netflix's hit movie The Adam Project.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," said Reynolds "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

Family Switch will arrive exclusively on Netflix on November 30th.

