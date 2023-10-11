Netizens see Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap incident in new light after Jada Pinkett reveals separation

Jada Pinkett Smith has finally broken her silence about the Oscars incident that reverberated across the globe last year along with sharing a few things about her ‘secret’ separation with her husband Will Smith. The incident, famously dubbed 'The Slap Heard 'Round The World,' involved her husband, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock during the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony just before he received his Academy Award for his performance in "King Richard."

FILE - Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith have lived what she says are “completely separate lives” since 2016. Pinkett Smith made the revelation in an interview with Hoda Kotb. The prominent Hollywood couple married in 1997 and have addressed separations and marital troubles. But never this specifically. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him,'" Pinkett Smith confessed to People magazine, revealing her initial disbelief about the incident.

For those unfamiliar, the incident unfolded just moments before Will Smith received the Academy Award for his performance in "King Richard." Chris Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's alopecia, likening her to a character from "G.I. Jane 2." In reaction, Will Smith rushed to the stage, delivering a resounding slap and stern words to Rock. “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth,” Smith said. (Also Read | Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated for 7 years)

Pinkett Smith, who shared the screen with Rock in the "Madagascar" films, shared, "It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit."

The revelation that the couple had been separated for six years leading up to that night caught the eye of many social media users. Social media platform, X exploded with reactions, showcasing a mix of emotions and opinions.

"So Will Smith smacked the shit out of Chris Rock over this joke and is not even together with Jada Pinkett 😭😭😭😭… this is embarrassing city boys down -1000" wrote one user. “So Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for a friend?” wrote another, expressing disbelief. Another user who shared a similar sentiment wrote, "So Will Smith slapped a man for joking on his roommate?"

Others delved into the complexities of relationships and defended Will's action, "Separation doesn’t mean you just stop caring about someone. is that not still his wife of 30 years? the mother of his children? the woman he loves? if a woman doesn’t ~belong to you she doesn’t get protected? y’all doing it again."

Meanwhile, some took a more lighthearted approach. "Say word? So Will really just wanted to slap Chris, and you know what? I'm still not mad about it," tweeted another.

