News / Entertainment / Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith attended the 2022 Oscars ‘as family, not as husband and wife’

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith attended the 2022 Oscars ‘as family, not as husband and wife’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 11, 2023 07:47 PM IST

A year after the shocking Oscars slap, Jada Pinkett Smith has finally addressed her husband Will Smith's viral incident

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently opened up on Will Smith's shocking 2022 Oscars moment when he slapped Chris Rock on stage. The actor was furious after Rock joked about Jada's shaved head. The 52-year-old actress got candid about her marriage with the ‘King Richard’ star, revealing that they had been separated for six years before the viral incident. This comes after years of speculation about their marital woes.

Left- Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars. Right- Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction when Chris made a joke about her, seconds before the slap.
Left- Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars. Right- Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction when Chris made a joke about her, seconds before the slap.

What did Jada say about the Oscars slap?

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Although Jada has openly talked about her hair loss due to alopecia in past, Rock's joke about her shaved head hurt Will so much that he walked up to the stage and smacked him hard. Up until now, Jada had been silent about the incident, however, in a recent interview, she finally addressed it. “I thought, 'This is a skit.' I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him.' It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn't a skit,” Jada said as per People.

She also revealed that her first words to her husband when the duo was alone after the shocking incident, were - “Are you okay?” Jada said that though she was by his side, she decided to allow him to “figure this out for himself.” Jada and Will have been married since 1997. The couple shares three children - Jaden, 25, Willow, 22, and Trey, 3. In spite of their marriage troubles, Jada's children are her number one priority. Calling her children “little gurus,” she said that they have taught her “a deep sense of self-acceptance.” “The level of love, unconditional love that they have for me and their dad. And it’s one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love. And then there’s, to be the recipient of that.” she added.

Following the Oscars slap, Will was banned for 10 years citing his aggressive behaviour. However, he publically apologised to the Academy and Rock.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out