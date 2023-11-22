Netizens want Jenna Ortega to drop out of Scream VII - Here's why

Actress Jenna Ortega has found herself at the center of a social media storm following the resurfacing of tweets expressing her support for Palestine. As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to spark debates, fans are now calling for Ortega to be dropped from the upcoming Scream VII, mirroring the recent removal of actress Melissa Barrera for similar reasons.

Jenna Ortega at world premiere of Scream VI in New York City on March 6, 2023. (AFP)

On social media, user @Captainhorizon7 highlighted the situation, stating, "Wait till they find out Jenna Ortega also supported Palestine and is practically their money maker right now." The tweet quickly gained traction, accumulating over a million views, prompting widespread discussions about Ortega's role in the iconic movie franchise. “JENNA ORTEGA SHOULD LEAVE SCREAM 7 TO MAKE THE FRANCHISE BANKRUPT HOW CAN THEY FIRE MELISSA BARRERA FOR SUPPORTING PALESTINE AND CALL IT ANTISEMETIC?!?!?!” wrote another user.

Echoing similar sentiments another wrote, “praying Jenna Ortega drops from Scream 7. She doesn’t need that movie but they definitely need her. She’s the only reason the box office was as good as it was.”

Ortega's 2022 tweets advocating for various countries in conflict, including Palestine, have stirred controversy. Despite the actress's account being deleted, netizens are urging her departure from the Scream series to show solidarity with Barrera. Speculations circulate that Ortega's popularity shields her from termination, leaving fans divided on the issue.

Earlier this year, Ortega faced accusations of antisemitism due to her pro-Palestine stance. An article titled "Jenna Ortega vs. Kanye: Whose antisemitic hate is worse?" by The Times of Israel compared her tweets to Kanye West's controversial comments. The publication deemed Ortega's tweets "well-intentioned but uninformed," suggesting a lack of understanding of antisemitism.

Scream 7 director Christopher Landon, while remaining silent on Ortega's tweets, acknowledged Barrera's removal with a cryptic tweet: "This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make." Spyglass Media, the movie's production house, has not released a public statement regarding Barrera's termination.

