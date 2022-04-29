New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness clip sees viewers complain about ‘bad CGI’ in Benedict Cumberbatch film

A new clip from Marvel’s upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released, and it shows the Sorcerer Supreme in action. The one-minute clip shows one of the earliest sequences in the upcoming film, featuring lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch as well as Xochitl Gomez. While many fans have shared the clip online, not all of them are too happy about it. Certain sections of fans are complaining that the CGI in the clip looks a little ‘undercooked’. Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch film collects ₹10 crore in India in advance bookings

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4. It takes off from where Spider-Man: No Way Home ended and sees Doctor Strange try to contain the fallout of his multiverse-fracturing spell. The clip in question was shared by Internet Movie Database (IMDB) from where it was picked by fan clubs online.

The clip shows Strange battling the one-eyed monster Gargantos as it appears to capture a bus in the middle of a New York street. Strange disintegrates the bus with his magic allowing someone to escape. We see that the escaped person is America Chavez (Xochitl). Strange then chops off one tentacle of Gargantos before the monster throws the bus at Strange. The next scene is something that has been seen in the trailers before as Strange uses magic to saw the bus in half and save himself and his new companion.

While many fans praised the one-minute clip, particularly for its colours and tone and the fact that New York looks inhabited now, others complained about the special effects and CGI in it. One fan wrote, “The cgi though…hey I’m not complaining but could’ve been in the oven a few more months.” Another tweet read, “Gargantos only thing I’ve seen yet with bad cgi.” Another fan shared a screengrab of Gargantos and tweeted, “Idk something’s off with this moment…maybe it’s just me.”

NEW: At #CinemaCon, we just previewed the first 20 min or so of #DoctorStrange, which features multiple battles in multiple universes. We saw the whole fight against the one-eyed monster & there?s a great Spider-Man joke, too. Loving America Chavez so far. Not spoiling the rest pic.twitter.com/rTvxcB8r8p — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

Earlier, on Wednesday, 20 minutes of footage from the film, including this scene had been screened for select audience at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. CinemaCon is an annual convention of movie theatre owners and the 2022 edition is underway in Las Vegas from April 25-28. Every year, the event sees first look reveals, trailers, and announcements of several big films before they are released to the public.

Doctor Strange 2 deals with the concept of variants and multiverse and hence, there are chances of several actors making cameos either as variants of existing characters or returning to play fan favourite roles from other franchises. Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theatres on May 6, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON