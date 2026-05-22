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Godfather IV, anyone? Paramount bags film rights for female POV story focusing on Don Vito Corleone's daughter

Connie, a novel sequel to The Godfather, is in development with Paramount bagging its film rights.

May 22, 2026 10:44 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Thirty-six years after the last Godfather film hit the screens, the gangster saga - regarded as the finest in the genre - is set to return to the big screens. A new film based on the novel Connie will focus on Don Vito Corleone’s only daughter and tell the family's story from a female perspective.

Connie novel in development, Paramount bags film rights

Marlon Brando and Talia Shire in The Godfather.

A report in The Hollywood Reporter stated that Random House Publishing has won an eight-way auction for Connie, the new sequel novel approved and authorised by the estate of Mario Puzo, the author of the original Godfather. The new novel, written by best-selling Italian American author Adriana Trigiani, will be out in 2027. The report also mentioned that the film rights have already gone to Paramount

Paramount holds the rights to all films based on The Godfather under the original agreement. When Paramount bought the rights to Puzo’s original novel in 1969, it claimed ownership of the entire franchise, including future books. The author died in 1999, and after his heirs published two more Godfather novels over the studio’s objections, they ended up in court. The case was settled, with the family granted the freedom to publish new books, provided Paramount retained the first right of refusal on their film rights.

 
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