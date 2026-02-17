Robert Duvall cause of death: What happened to the 'The Godfather' actor? First details emerge

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court," it continued.

Luciana Duvall revealed that the family "said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time." She added: "Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

Robert Duvall, the legendary actor known for his roles in iconic films like ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Apocalypse Now,’ has passed away, his wife Luciana confirmed in a statement on Facebook on Monday. A cause of Duvall's death was not revealed but the statement said that he died "peacefully at home." The actor was 95.

Robert and Luciana Duvall lived at their Middleburg, Virginia home. He was originally from in San Diego, California.

Did Robert Duvall Have Any Illnesses? What To Know Robert Duvall did not have any diagnosed condition till the time of his death. According to a report by Radar Online, in 2016, rumors surfaced that he had a possible stroke due to lifestyle-related factors, but those were denied by his representatives.

Later reports from 2025 described general effects of advanced age, such as frailty, mobility assistance, and a weakened voice. But those were not tied to any diagnosed conditions, reports said.

Robert Duvall Legacy: Looking Back Robert Selden Duvall was born on January 5, 1931, to a San Diego-based military family. He studied drama at Principia College and trained as an actor at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York under Sanford Meisner.

One of his best-remembered early career roles was in the 1962 adaptation of Harper Lee's 'To Kill A Mockingbird', where he played the eccentric Boo Radley. But it was his role as Tom Hagen in Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Godfather' (1972) and its sequel (1974) that established him as a master of the craft of screen acting.

In the next two decades, he went on to portray one iconic role after another: Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore in Apocalypse Now (1979), The Conversation (1974) and Bruce Beresford's Tender Mercies (1983), where his portrayal of country music singer Mac Sledge earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1984.

His illustrious career has been recognized with one Academy Award and four nominations, two Golden Globes, one BAFTA, and one Screen Actors Guild Award.

Duvall was married four times and had no children. He lives behind a net worth of over $80 million, per reports.