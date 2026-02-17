Robert Duvall net worth: A look at his fortune and career earnings

Hollywood legend, Robert Duvall, who stole the show with his portrayal of a surfing-mad colonel in "Apocalypse Now" and played the slick mob lawyer in "The Godfather," passed away on Monday at the age of 95, according to his wife. Robert Duvall appears backstage at David Mamet's play "American Buffalo" in New York on Feb. 8, 1977. (AP Photo, File) (AP)

The Oscar-winning actor had his early breakthrough with his role as Boo Radley in “To Kill a Mockingbird”, which marked the beginning of a prolific career in Hollywood that gave him a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A legendary career built his lasting wealth Duvall's career spanned over seven decaded and he continued to earn from his extensive filmography. These roles also ensured residual income from television broadcasts and streaming rights that added to his financial stature.

According to box office tracking sites and The Numbers, Duvall's films collectively garnered over $3 billion at the global box office.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that for his role in the first Godfather movie, Duvall received $36,000. For the second instalment, he received $500,000.

The Godfather actor received a $1 million, quadruple his prior salary (but not quite due to inflation), pay offer during the pre-production phase of the third movie.

His real estate assets include a 250-year-old Georgian estate located in Northern Virginia’s Fauquier County, Byrnley Farm. The property spans more than 360 acres and was bought by Duvall in 1994.

“One of the greatest actors of our time” Luciana Duvall, Robert Duvall's wife, said in a statement on Monday, “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home.”

She raves about Duvall's “passion for his craft” in her statement and says, “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters.”

She describes him as a hardworking actor and told his fans in the statement that Duvall “gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented.” She further thanks his fans for all the love and support for him over the decades for his “lasting and unforgettable” art.