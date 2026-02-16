Robert Duvall dies at 95: Iconic Godfather star's wife Luciana pays heartfelt tribute

Robert Duvall, the Academy Award-winning actor whose career extended over seven decades, has passed away at the age of 95. His spouse, Luciana Duvall, verified that Robert died on Sunday. Robert Duvall, renowned actor, passed away at 95, confirmed by his wife, Luciana. (X@Malkaveli)

In a Facebook post, Robert Duvall's wife wrote: "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind,” she added.

Luciana's heartfelt post featured an image of the couple standing on a farm alongside a horse and two dogs.

Robert Duvall's remarkable career Robert received the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of a former country music star in the 1983 classic film "Tender Mercies."

Throughout his career that extended over seven decades, Robert delivered memorable performances in films including "The Godfather," "Apocalypse Now," "The Godfather Part II," "The Conversation," "Network," and "The Natural," among numerous others.

Robert Duvall dies at 95: Tributes pour in Meanwhile, several netizens paid tribute to the Oscar-winning actor, with one saying on X: “Damn. I almost tweeted last night that I expected bad news today. Robert Duvall was very old and I think looking in failing health about 2 years ago. He was a good actor and I think had the life he wanted. RIP.”

“Think the first movie I ever saw Robert Duvall in would have been 2003's SECONDHAND LIONS. Even in a movie made for children, he could translate the richness of a character's pain, stoicism, and regret in a way that worked for the project's audience,” another stated.