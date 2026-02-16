Bradley Chubb net worth: Is Dolphins releasing two-time Pro Bowler?

Head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan have made their initial significant roster decision together in Miami. The Dolphins are parting ways with two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb, as per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The Dolphins, led by head coach Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, are parting ways with pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who had a $31.2 million cap hit for 2026 following contract restructuring. (AP)

Additionally, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that this move was anticipated following the team's restructuring of Chubb's contract last year, leading to a $31.2 million cap hit for 2026.

Chubb led the team in sacks during both of his last two healthy seasons. In 2023, he recorded 11 sacks along with a league-high six forced fumbles, and in 2025, he led Miami with 8.5 sacks. These two seasons were preceded by Chubb missing the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL.

As he approaches his 30th birthday, he will now have the opportunity to seek a third team in the NFL. There will likely be no lack of interest in the former Bronco and Dolphin, who has accumulated 48 career sacks and appears to have more to offer despite facing significant injuries.

What is Bradley Chubb's net worth? While there is no public information available about Bradley Chubb's net worth, he reportedly accumulated approximately $20 million in 2025, largely due to his regular football earnings, along with additional income from advertisements with prominent companies that are widely recognized.

During the 2025 season, he earned a base salary of $1.25 million, a signing bonus of $7.44 million, and a gym bonus of $100,000, resulting in a total compensation of $8.69 million after his team completed the agreement in March.

Bradley Chubb's release will cost roughly $23.8 mn to Dolphins Despite achieving a 10.5% pressure rate in 2025, which marked the third highest of his career, he faced double teams on a career-high 23.1% of his pass rush attempts. This situation contributed to a career-low pass rush win rate of 7.8%. Additionally, he accounted for a $31 million cap hit in 2026, ESPN reported.

If the Dolphins choose to release Chubb before June 1, they will incur approximately $23.8 million in dead cap, while simultaneously saving $7.3 million in 2026, as per ESPN. However, if he is classified as a post-June 1 cut, the dead cap amount would be distributed over the following two seasons, resulting in an increased cap savings of $20.2 million for Miami in 2026.