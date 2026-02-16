Tyreek Hill family: All on wife and 7 kids as Dolphins release eight-time Pro-Bowl WR
Tyreek Hill's departure from the Miami Dolphins follows a knee injury and a controversial season.
The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with wide receiver Tyreek Hill in order to create substantial cap space, reported ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Hill's exit in 2026 appeared unavoidable following a severe knee injury he sustained in late September. The eight-time Pro Bowler was set to account for $51,134,044 against the Dolphins' salary cap in 2026. By releasing him, Miami will recover $22,885,294 in cap space. Nevertheless, the team will incur a dead money charge of $28,248,750 for Hill.
The Dolphins obtained Hill through a major trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 offseason. He provided Miami with two of the most outstanding receiving seasons in NFL history, surpassing 1,700 receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023, thus becoming the only player to achieve that milestone on two occasions in their career.
However, as the Miami offense faced difficulties in establishing a rhythm in 2024, Hill concluded the season with 959 yards and created controversy by making a pseudo trade request right after the team's Week 18 finale. Although he later retracted that statement and endeavored to reintegrate himself into the Dolphins offense, a significant knee injury ultimately marked the conclusion of his tenure in Miami.
Tyreek Hill wife's and kids
Meanwhile, people are showing interest in Hill's private life, particularly regarding his expanding family.
Tyreek Hill is the father of seven children, all of whom were born from various relationships over the last decade.
Hill is alleged to have been involved in four relationships before marrying his now-estranged spouse, Keeta Vacarro, in November 2023.
As per various reports, the 31-year-old shares three children with his former fiancée, Crystal Espinal, with whom he maintained a relationship until 2017. The football star is also a father to other children from his past relationships.
Tyreek Hill welcomed his seventh child, Capri, in 2024, with his now estranged wife, Vaccaro.
Hill has occasionally made light of his parenting experiences in interviews and podcasts. However, court documents and paternity rulings have clarified the exact number.
Hill kids include Zev Hill (born in 2015), Nakeem Hill (born in 2016), Nyla Hill (born in 2019) (All three with former fiancée Crystal Espinal), Soul Corazon Hill (born February 2023), Tyreek Hill Jr. (born March 2023), Trae Love Hill (born May 2023, paternity confirmed in 2024), Capri Hill (born November 2024), and his daughter with estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro.
In a previous discussion with USA Today, the athlete spoke about his dual responsibilities as both a father and a sportsman. During the 2020 interview, Hill said, "I just feel like I’m truly blessed."
“Each and every day I get up, I get a chance to play the game that I love, be around people who are loving, and then I get a chance to be around my kids and be in their lives. I feel like I’m truly blessed," he added.
