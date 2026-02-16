What is Tyreek Hill's net worth in 2026? A look at his salary, earnings and assets

The Miami Dolphins have released wide receiver Tyreek Hill, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported. Hill is set to depart Miami after three seasons following his 2022 arrival from the Kansas City Chiefs. The departure and the prospect of joining a new club have sparked interest in Tyreek Hill's earnings and net worth. Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill looks toward the field son the sideline before an NFL football game against the New York Jets. (AP)

According to reports, Tyreek Hill's estimated net worth is around $60 million. Most of it comes from NFL contracts, endorsements and income from investments.

This story is being updated.