    What is Tyreek Hill's net worth in 2026? A look at his salary, earnings and assets

    The Miami Dolphins released Tyreek Hill after three seasons, per Adam Schefter. Hill joined from the Chiefs in 2022 and has an estimated $60M net worth.

    Updated on: Feb 16, 2026 10:42 PM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    The Miami Dolphins have released wide receiver Tyreek Hill, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported. Hill is set to depart Miami after three seasons following his 2022 arrival from the Kansas City Chiefs. The departure and the prospect of joining a new club have sparked interest in Tyreek Hill's earnings and net worth.

    Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill looks toward the field son the sideline before an NFL football game against the New York Jets. (AP)
    Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill looks toward the field son the sideline before an NFL football game against the New York Jets. (AP)

    According to reports, Tyreek Hill's estimated net worth is around $60 million. Most of it comes from NFL contracts, endorsements and income from investments.

    This story is being updated.

