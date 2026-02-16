Tre Johnson cause of death: How did ex-NFL star die? Wife reveals recent health battles
Tre Johnson's wife, Irene Johnson, announced his death, saying he died “suddenly and unexpectedly” while on a family trip on Sunday.
Tre Johnson, a former standout offensive guard for the Washington football team, has passed away at the age of 54. His wife, Irene Johnson, announced his death, saying he died “suddenly and unexpectedly” while on a family trip on Sunday.
“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre' Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday February 15, 2026, during a brief family trip. His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock,” she wrote in a post on Facebook.
Cause of death
The exact cause of Johnson’s death has not been disclosed, but his wife said he had been dealing with health issues recently.
“Many of you know Tre' most from his tremendous NFL football career. He was offensive guard who played eight incredible seasons primarily for the Washington Redskins (1994-2001) before he went to the Cleveland Browns in 2001. He was a standout at Temple University. He was a 1994 second round draft pick and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1999. He was known for his durability and strength during his time in Washington. He loved the game and prided himself on his tremendous knowledge of it,” she wrote.
“After retirement, he also found his second career passion, education. He worked as a History Teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda Maryland, where he was beloved by the young male students he mentored and the faculty. His recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence.”
Also Read: What roommate of Indian student, found dead in US, said about him: 'Ate, engaged less since last two weeks’
According to sportscaster Chick Hernandez, Johnson was attending Hampton University to watch his son play football when he collapsed at his hotel.
"Tre was one of the smartest players I’ve ever met or covered," Hernandez wrote in a social media post. "The conversations always veered away from football. Sorry we lost touch later in life. 2nd pick by Washington in 1994. Played for Washington for the majority of his eight-season NFL career. RIP Big smarty."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More