Tre Johnson cause of death: How did ex-NFL star die? Wife reveals recent health battles

Tre Johnson, a former standout offensive guard for the Washington football team, has passed away at the age of 54. His wife, Irene Johnson, announced his death, saying he died “suddenly and unexpectedly” while on a family trip on Sunday. Tre Johnson passed away on Sunday. (Facebook/ Irene Johnson)

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre' Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday February 15, 2026, during a brief family trip. His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock,” she wrote in a post on Facebook.

Cause of death The exact cause of Johnson’s death has not been disclosed, but his wife said he had been dealing with health issues recently.

“Many of you know Tre' most from his tremendous NFL football career. He was offensive guard who played eight incredible seasons primarily for the Washington Redskins (1994-2001) before he went to the Cleveland Browns in 2001. He was a standout at Temple University. He was a 1994 second round draft pick and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1999. He was known for his durability and strength during his time in Washington. He loved the game and prided himself on his tremendous knowledge of it,” she wrote.

“After retirement, he also found his second career passion, education. He worked as a History Teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda Maryland, where he was beloved by the young male students he mentored and the faculty. His recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence.”