Patriots face Dolphins as legal cases for Diggs, Barmore cast cloud over pursuit of AFC's top seed

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots' regular-season finale will be the biggest game of their season. It has been preceded by a challenging week off the field.

The Patriots enter Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins having secured their first playoff berth since 2021. But with a victory against Miami and a loss or tie by the Denver Broncos against the Los Angles Chargers, New England could also secure the AFC's top seed and a first-round bye.

Focusing on those stakes was made more difficult after legal cases against receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive lineman Christian Barmore surfaced this week.

Diggs is facing strangulation and other criminal charges in connection with a dispute with his former private chef. Barmore is facing a domestic assault and battery charge after his girlfriend told police he threw her to the ground in August. The NFL is reviewing the cases, but both are eligible to play this week.

"It’s definitely an open case, so I can’t even say anything about it,” Diggs told reporters Friday.

Barmore said he was keeping his mind on the field. “I’m focused on Miami. I’m focused on playing football,” he said.

Coach Mike Vrabel believes the team has done the best it can to balance giving those situations the necessary attention while also focusing on the game.

“We’ve taken the allegations very seriously, and what comes of that, I think then we’ll have another discussion,” Vrabel said. “But I don’t think we have to jump to any sort of conclusions right now and let the process take its toll.”

Quarterback Drake Maye said the team has taken its cues from Vrabel. The biggest advice the coach has offered is to let Diggs and Barmore speak for themselves. That said, Maye said he's available for any of his teammates if they need him.

“I’m going to support them anyway I can, support my teammates, and I love those guys,” Maye said. “Those two, really everybody, I’ve really got a good relationship with. And I feel like whatever they need from me, I’m here for them.”

Miami arrives in New England looking to play the role of spoiler, while also getting a jump on the future with rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers set to make his third consecutive start since Tua Tagovailoa was benched.

The Dolphins are trying to avoid being swept by the Patriots for the first time since the 2016 season.

Coach Mike McDaniel said he’s avoided letting feelings interfere with his decision-making regarding Tagovailoa’s status.

“It’s my job to be able to make tough decisions. Getting personal about decisions that have a lot of consequences for individuals in the collective whole, I take my job too serious to really allow myself to go there,” McDaniel said. “Generally the tough things, that’s what I signed up for and that’s what people are counting on me to be able to do.”

The Patriots have only had one victory over a team that entered the final week of the regular season with a record above .500.

That equates to the 10th-easiest schedule since the 1970 NFL merger, and has drawn criticism as they prepare for the playoffs.

It’s not something that has bothered Maye, however.

“We play who’s on our schedule, and we can’t control that," he said. "Just trying to go out there and win. A lot of these teams that we do play are good, and they’re in the National Football League for a reason.”

De’Von Achane continues to be a spark for Miami’s offense and was voted the Dolphins’ most valuable player for the 2025 season.

The third-year running back leads the NFL in rushing average and ranks fifth in rushing yards . Achane was also named to his first career Pro Bowl, making him the ninth Miami running back to earn the honor.

Achane’s speed and shiftiness were well documented when he played at Texas A&M, but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has praised his vision and ability to maintain his balance after contact for extra yardage.

"Every time he shows up against an opponent, top of their agenda is to stop him,” McDaniel said. “And he can feel that the guys are trying to tattoo him and tackle him with aggression. When you’re able to combat that with successful, definitive, decisive action, his contact balance has improved.”

The Patriots could get a boost with starters on both sides of the ball in line to return from stints on injured reserve.

Left tackle Will Campbell and defensive tackle Milton Williams both practiced all week. Campbell has missed the past four games, while Williams sat out the previous five.

Williams’ return is particularly key for a New England run defense that has allowed 146.8 rushing yards per game while he was out. The Patriots allowed 84.7 yards over the first 11 games with Williams in the lineup.

The Dolphins signed former North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller to the active roster off the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad Thursday.

Miller led the Bison to their 10th Football Championship Subdivision title last year, throwing for two touchdowns and running for two more in his 54th consecutive start as North Dakota State’s quarterback. The Raiders selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Miller isn’t likely to get any extended game action Sunday, but the young quarterback was signed to get acclimated with the team for the offseason.

Sports Writer Alanis Thames in Miami contributed to this report.

